After five years in development, lead behind the massive Fallout London mod says "If it’s an awful launch then we’ll probably all just go to sleep"

One of the biggest Fallout 4 mods ever, Fallout London, is finally within reach after five long years of development - and its creators seem just as anxious as players to see its launch.

Fallout London first came to fruition in 2019, with its creators at Team Folon aiming to make a total conversion mod set in England's capital for Bethesda 's RPG. Since then, the developers have faced several setbacks resulting in delays - the most recent regarding Fallout 4's next-gen update . Speaking in an interview with Metro , project lead Dean Carter calls Bethesda's overhaul patch a "nightmare" as it rendered the mod unplayable.

After attempting to resolve the issues between Fallout London and the base game's next-gen patch, the team decided to continue development on the mod and simply request that players revert the Fallout 4 update to ensure that everything works. This means that the mod's launch date, which Carter says he still can't specify, is closer than ever before. According to Metro, the mastermind dev implies Fallout London "will come out in the next couple of weeks."

With the mod's release quickly approaching, it sounds like Team Folon is just as eager to see how it plays out as fans are. In Carter's own words, "If it’s an awful launch, then we’ll probably all just go to sleep and vanish from society." With almost a hundred devs having worked on Fallout London in total, iconic actors like the voice talent from Baldur's Gate 3 , and a resulting DLC-sized map, I'm just as anxious to see how the mod turns out myself.

