Fallout London, the "game-size" RPG conversion mod, sees a slight delay due to global conflicts

Fallout 4’s most ambitious, “game-size” conversion mod takes the post-apocalypse to London City and it finally has a release date.

Team FOLON announced that Fallout London has received a slight delay and will now come out on April 24, 2024, aka Saint George’s Day. “Despite being content-complete as planned, upon careful consideration, we’ve recognized that our testing process may not be as robust as we desire,” the modding team writes on Twitter.

Global conflicts are what supposedly impacted development, specifically the scripting team, as a “significant portion” comes from regions affected by war. “This new date will not only allow us to finish ample testing, but it also aligns with the anticipation surrounding the Fallout TV show,” the social media note continues. Side note: that Fallout TV show recently dropped a debut trailer that looks absolutely scrumptious, if a little too clean for the series.

To tide us over until release, the team also dropped an overview video to tease almost every aspect of the game. Fallout London is more than just a new paint job over the Commonwealth - it makes sweeping changes to every part of Fallout 4.

The most obvious difference is, of course, the London setting. The above video briefly shows various boroughs, including Greenwich, Westminster, Lewisham, and Croydon, among many others. Bromley’s overgrown, post-apocalyptic greenery almost looks more appealing than its real-life counterpart. London’s entire area is said to be “equivalent to [Fallout 4’s] base game Commonwealth and Far Harbor DLC combined."

But Fallout London also adds more than just a foreign setting - new music and ambient sounds, seven fully-voiced companions, and over a hundred bespoke, branching quests are also in the package. That’s in addition to entirely new features such as a playable guitar, dynamic weather, and fast travel options with trains, taxis, and boats. Oh, and even the Vault Boy UI is being swapped with an Atta Boy interface. Still retro, just British this time.

While waiting, you can claim Fallout 3 for free for the next day or so. Quick!