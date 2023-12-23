Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is free for one day only, offering dozens of hours of RPG exploration

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is available for free today, giving you a chance to grab this iconic Bethesda RPG for nothing.

Every year, the Epic Games Store gives away a different game every day, letting PC users add a bunch of new games to their libraries for no extra cost. There's been a bunch of good games given away this year already, but today's giveaway arguably blows most of those out of the water.

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition offers the base RPG, which means dozens of hours of Wasteland exploration by itself, but it also comes with all five of the game's add-ons, like the military simulation of Operation: Anchorage, the explosive Broken Steel, the spacefaring Mothership Zeta, and the iconic Point Lookout and The Pitt DLCs. Almost all of those add-on packages expand on the world of the game significantly, adding whole new areas to explore in addition to the already sprawling Capitol Wasteland.

Sadly, the Epic Games Store giveaways are only available for PC players. You'll also want to move relatively fast if you want to grab the giveaway - it's only available for 24 hours, so if you don't pick it up before 08:00 PT/11:00 ET/16:00 GMT on December 24, it'll be gone for good.

It might be 15 years old, but in my opinion, Fallout 3's generation holds up pretty well. Bethesda did an incredible job of building out its world, even with pre-Skyrim graphical possibilities, and there are sections of this game that still astound. These games also offer dozens of hours of gameplay, with some of their best moments hidden far from the beaten path, so you could certainly do worse if you're looking for a classic RPG to fill the timeless void between Christmas and New Year's Day.

