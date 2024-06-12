After a 15-year wait, a beloved Square Enix JRPG series finally gets another mainline entry in 2 months as Visions of Mana gets August release date

Visions of Mana's release date has finally been revealed as August 29 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems.

Square Enix unveils the release date for the highly anticipated next mainline entry in the Mana franchise in the trailer below. Visions of Mana launching on August 29 means there's now just over two months to go until we can get our hands on one of the most anticipated action RPG releases of the year. The action-packed trailer below showed off some dazzling combat, as well as the colorful characters we're going to meet on our journey.

Thankfully, this means Visions of Mana won't be missing its originally-scheduled release window of summer 2024. The RPG just announced its summer release window earlier this year in an Xbox Games Showcase, immediately shooting to the top of many JRPG fans' most anticipated games lists for this year.

It's actually been a pretty snappy turnaround for the new game, all things considered. Visions of Mana was only announced last year in December, so to have it releasing in well under a year after its unveiling is just one more reason to look forward to the new action RPG.

And if there wasn't enough reason to be excited about Square Enix's new game already, Visions of Mana is bringing back its series creator for another bout after 16 years away from the franchise. Aside from series creator Koichi Ishii returning, composers Hiroki Kikuta, Tsuyoshi Sekito, and Ryo Yamazaki and also reuniting for Visions of Mana.

Take a look at our new games 2024 guide for an overview of all the titles that Visions of Mana will be vying for your attention against.