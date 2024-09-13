The Prince of Persia Metroidvania adds a skin from the Prince of Persia roguelike: "Please, stop copying us, people are starting to notice it"

2024 has marked quite a comeback for Prince of Persia, with two excellent releases in The Lost Crown and The Rogue Prince of Persia. Now the Metroidvania and roguelike are crossing over in style.

"What's better than one Prince of Persia?" the official series account asks on Twitter. "More Princes of Persia! So, alongside a patch to prepare next week's DLC, we included an early, celebratory present: A Rogue Prince of Persia Outfit for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown."

The new skin brings a purple-hued Sargon to your outfit options. It's a wild look, but certainly not the first out-there skin option available in The Last Crown.

Please, stop copying us, people are starting to notice it.September 13, 2024

Evil Empire, the dev studio behind The Rogue Prince of Persia, joked in response to the reveal: "Please, stop copying us, people are starting to notice it." The Lost Crown, of course, launched back in January and was developed in-house at Ubisoft, while The Rogue Prince of Persia landed in Early Access a few months later in May courtesy of the indie studio.

The new crossover comes ahead of The Lost Crown's story DLC, The Mask of Darkness, which is due to launch on September 17. The expansion features a whole new area that'll have you stripped of your main game powers, so it seems set to provide a sizable challenge in a Metroidvania that already provided some stout obstacles. You can get a whole lot more detail on The Mask of Darkness over on the official Steam blog.

