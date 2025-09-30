After Hades 2, another roguelike inspired by Greek mythology is threatening to eat up what little remains of my free time

With Hades 2 proving once again that the millennia-long popularity of Greek myth also applies to the world of video games, I'm pretty thrilled to find that another legend is being brought to life - and as a roguelike to boot.

Minos, revealed yesterday, casts you in the role of Asterion - a character better known to mythology fans as the legendary Minotaur. As the master of your labyrinth, Minos tasks you with defending your sanctuary from the adventurers looking to plunder its riches. It's a bit of a twist on the traditional story in which human sacrifices were fed directly to the Bull of Minos, but it's a format that I'm pretty into.

MINOS | Build the Labyrinth. Become the Beast | Announcement Trailer | Demo Out Now! - YouTube Watch On

Minos looks a little like a tower defense setup, in which you're tasked with designing and refining a maze that will kill off those invading your home before they find its riches. The trailer shows off trick statues, poison gas, and even a rolling boulder that the Indiana Jones producers would be proud of. Interestingly, it seems that Asterion himself isn't really supposed to tangle with the interlopers directly - in spite of his famous brawn, he's playing with his food rather than going directly for them.

While it's a far cry from Hades 2' s hack-and-slash take on Greek mythology, there are comparisons to be made. The roguelite formula means that if the adventurers do get what they want, you'll be starting again, and I'll be interested to see how the narrative plays out, especially given that the Minotaur did have a role in the first Hades, alongside the legendary Theseus in Elysium.

Minos doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a demo available now on Steam, which means that now I'm finally getting towards Hades 2's endgame, I've got something lined up to check out straight away.

