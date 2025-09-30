Hades 2's 1.0 update continues its run of "Overwhelmingly Positive" Steam reviews and doubles the original roguelike's all-time peak player count

Hades 2 has smashed past the first game's peak player count on Steam, bringing in over double the amount of players in its first weekend.

Hades 2 is already the top-rated game of 2025 in terms of critical reception, so it's no surprise to hear that people are pretty hot on it now that it's finally out as a full release. The original Hades arguably also stands as one of the most beloved indie games ever made, and a sequel that is seemingly even better was pretty much preordained to be a hit. This is supported by an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating on Steam, with 95% of user reviews being marked as "positive" (in terms of both all-time reviews from the beginning of early access and recent reviews).

According to SteamDB, Hades 2 hit a new player count peak this past weekend, with 112,947 players jumping into the game during the first weekend following its full release. However, this number really puts into perspective just how popular Hades 2 already was ahead of launch, as the game's previous peak came with its release into early access in May 2024, at just 9,380 less than its new record.

The new figure also puts Hades 2's record player count at over double the peak of the original Hades (via SteamDB). However, the original game's number of 54,240 actually didn't come with its launch or even during its massive GOTY sweep – it actually happened last year, around the early access launch of Hades 2. Even with the full release, Hades 2 caused the original game to spike up to 19,029 players – its best number since that 2024 peak.

"The game is the design document": Hades 2 devs don't have "long, elaborate" plans that "lay out the future of the things we're making" because Supergiant is "a heavily iterative studio."