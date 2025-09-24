Hades 2 Metacritic score makes it the new highest-rated game of 2025, so Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's inevitable Game of the Year award pile might be a little smaller
It's also better or as good as the original Hades depending on who you ask
Hades 2 reviews are out, and not only is it currently surpassing the beloved original, but it's now the highest rated original game of 2025, beating out Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Since it was released back in April, it's been a given that Game of the Year awards are going to be heaped onto Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The excellent JRPG unsurprisingly got extremely high reviews, cementing it as the highest rated game of 2025 on both Metacritic and OpenCritic, with contenders like Hollow Knight: Silksong, Death Stranding 2, and (the real game of the year) Donkey Kong Bananza failing to overtake it. However, just as it seemed like no one had a chance of beating out the French JRPG, a new (well, old given the early access release was over a year ago) contender has entered the ring.
Hades 2 reviews are out, and the game has nabbed a 94 on Metacritic and 93 on OpenCritic. Over on Metacritic, this places it one point higher than Hades 1, while it matches with the original's score on OpenCritic. However, a score of 94 and 93 does put Hades 2 above the competition on both sites.
On Metacritic, it's currently the third highest rated game of the year behind the Switch 2 Zelda ports (notably, ports of games not released in 2025), although it beats the previous high score of 93 by Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. On OpenCritic it's also behind the 94-scoring Japanese language learning-JRPG hybrid Shujinkou – which, granted, only has seven critic reviews on the site and not enough user reviews to have a user score. However, Expedition 33 has a score of 92 on the site, meaning Hades 2 is now the leader of the pack on both websites.
The GamesRadar+ Hades 2 review by Ali Jones gives it 4.5/5, and says "Hades 2 is a hugely ambitious sequel that occasionally stretches itself too thin in an attempt to make up for its increased scope, but that only distracts temporarily from a game that's intricately crafted in every facet of its existence. Impeccable combat and flawless characterization across a huge roster make for a follow-up that surpasses even its excellent predecessor."
Now granted, a higher review score doesn't actually mean too much when it comes to Game of the Year awards season (we saw this last year when Black Myth: Wukong was in over a number of higher rated titles), and I still fully expect we'll see an Expedition 33 sweep at most shows this year, but Hades 2 has definitely made a mark.
After 105 runs in Hades 2, I suddenly unlocked three huge side stories I thought were bugged and I guess I'll be here 'til launch.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Scott has been freelancing for over three years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.