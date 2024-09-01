Red Dead Redemption 2 actor reveals his biggest regret – a name Arthur definitely got wrong: "Rockstar made me say it wrong. I told them it was wrong. They didn't care"

Roger Clark has revealed his biggest regret while voicing the outlaw with a heart Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2.

When asked about whether there was anything he would've done differently, in a Q&A interview with Gamology, Roger Clark explained that the one thing that still weighs heavy on his mind is his character's mispronunciation of Colm O'Driscoll - the human-shaped rat that rivals with Arthur throughout the entire epic - or his first name, specifically.

"The only thing I regret is saying Colm O' Driscoll incorrectly," he said in the video embedded below. "Rockstar made me say it wrong, I told them it was wrong, they didn't care. It's pronounced 'Colom', it's not Colm."

The REAL Arthur Morgan On Who Should Play Him in RDR2 Film Adaptation - YouTube Watch On

In Rockstar Games' defense, the game itself acknowledges that Arthur isn't pronouncing the Irish name correctly. The clip that follows the actor's comments shows two other characters bickering over the pronunciation, with Sean telling off Kieran for also saying "Colm" - though, no character really challenges Arthur himself on his shoddy pronunciation, so who knows what the creative thinking behind the decision was?

Roger Clark parted with a bunch of interesting tidbits recently, revealing that he often has to tell fans that they didn't get the 'good' ending because none of the game's endings are the 'good' one. For a character that needs to deal with heartbreak, shipwrecks, the accidental loss of countless beloved horses, and the general discomfort of living in a time without toothpaste, Clark also revealed that the hardest part of playing Arthur was, surprisingly, the crouch--running: "3 days later my thighs were absolutely killing."

