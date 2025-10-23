Get over here and marvel at this unhinged Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that turns it into Mortal Kombat and lets you Fatality Micah by pushing him in front of a train

If you've ever wanted to curb stomp a crocodile, wrestle a grizzly bear, and push someone in front of a train all in one glorious day, you can do that in one of the greatest open-world games ever, Red Dead Redemption 2. But if you want to do it in the format of a 2D fighting game, this utterly unhinged Red Dead Redemption 2 Mortal Kombat mod is almost certainly your best bet.

Created by Blurbs, the same modder/streamer who cursed us with a Red Dead Redemption 2 mod that forces you to witness the memories of NPCs you've killed, this new mod was also conceived of and created live on stream with inspiration from participating viewers, one of which came up with the idea itself. You can watch a montage of Blurbs' process below:

I Was Forced to Make a Mortal Kombat Mod (And Much More) - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, the mod does what it says on the tin, more or less, although it is noticeably janky. Engage in a fight with a person or animal, and the camera pans out to the side as Arthur squares off with his enemy. The mod overlays a rudimentary Mortal Kombat-esque UI and adds gratuitous blood effects to attacks, mimicking the gruesome battles in Mortal Kombat.

While the mod doesn't appear to be publicly available, it is nonetheless a great treat watching Arthur Morgan kick the shit out of a random cowboy, curb stomp a crocodile, and get mauled by a grizzly bear in Mortal Kombat-style battles. My favorite part is Arthur getting his well-deserved revenge against Micah by pushing him in front of a moving train. Fatality.

My least favorite part is Arthur's plague cough fatality, which causes Micah to spurt fountains of blood from seemingly every pore in his body. That's just disgusting.

