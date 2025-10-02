Red Dead Redemption 2 now has NPCs with "actual memories you are forced to watch when they die" thanks to a modder with too much power, and what's worse is his Twitch chat wrote the script

Red Dead Redemption 2 has you kill a lot of people to finish its main missions, but most of them are folks messing with your sometimes loveable outlaw gang or settlers bullying a native tribe, so the game doesn't make you feel too awful about it all. But what if you found out that the NPC you fed to an alligator was Luffy from One Piece or that bear you hunted had a human baby? Bet you'd feel like a monster then.

That's the concept behind streamer/modder Blurbs' latest work, which forces us to watch an NPC's memories right after their death. And, yes, that includes a bear.

Blurbs uploaded a video called 'I Was Forced to Give NPCs Horrible Memories' earlier this week, documenting how he created the mod that would flashback through a dead NPC's past, whether you killed them or not. And to make matters more chaotic, he even let his Twitch chat create scripts that would randomly play over pre-made scenes.

This Mod Should've Never Been Made - YouTube Watch On

"We've got all of the scripts from chat recorded and then the mod will pull randomly, depending on the scene, to play memories from the NPC's noggin," Blurbs explains, before declaring that he "might just delete this mod" upon finally witnessing what chat brought to life, headless weddings included.

"I modded RDR2 so that NPCs have *actual* memories you are forced to watch when they die," he explained in a recent tweet. "Maximum guilt trip. I may have made a mistake letting Twitch Chat write the scripts however..."

For now, the RDR2 guilt trip mod isn't publicly available on NexusMods, but maybe that's for the best - Blurbs admitted one of his other experiments, letting viewers write NSFW Skyrim dialogue, was also a mistake.

Red Dead Redemption 2 modder discovers the strongest weapon in the Wild West: 4-year-old Jack Marston, who packs a surprising punch as a thrown weapon.