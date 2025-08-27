Red Dead Redemption 2 modder discovers the strongest weapon in the Wild West: 4-year-old Jack Marston, who packs a surprising punch as a thrown weapon

A streamer has modded Jack Marston into Red Dead Redemption 2 as a throwing weapon, and he's surprisingly great at dispatching foes.

If you were asked what the strongest weapon in Red Dead Redemption 2 is, I imagine you would likely go with one of the guns or some mad weapon added to Red Dead Online that no one knows about (I'm assuming there is some because of the weird stuff in GTA Online now, I don't play RDR Online). But a streamer has figured out through the power of modding that the most fearsome weapon in the wild wild west is throwing a four-year-old Jack Marston at your enemies.

In RDR2, Jack Marston is both invincible & lightweightCanonically, this makes him the best throwable weapon in the game. pic.twitter.com/1Rnvd2S3n2August 26, 2025

Streamer Blurbstv posted a clip from his stream on Twitter, saying In RDR2, "Jack Marston is both invincible & lightweight. Canonically, this makes him the best throwable weapon in the game."

In the clip, he shows off his arsenal of Jacks and throws one at a tree, with a shocking amount of force for someone throwing a child. He then takes a suggestion from the chat to add ragdoll physics as he collides, which is a touch brutal, but adds to the hilarity.

However, the real revelation is just how strong Jack Marston is as a weapon. He throws Jack at enemies and knocks them out cold right away, which is impressive, but I feel like if you threw a four-year-old (which, to be clear, I do NOT condone) at someone's head, it could feasibly knock them out. However, a Jack Marston projectile also managed to take out a grizzly bear in one hit, truly showing the potential of him as a weapon.

