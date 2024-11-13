RTS classics Warcraft and Warcraft 2 surprise drop remasters with "brand new, hand-drawn visuals" that you can swap in and out in real time

Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Blizzard has surprise-dropped remasters for Warcraft and Warcraft 2.

We had some inclination that 1995's Warcraft 2 was getting a remaster when it leaked last week, but the reveal of Warcraft 1: Remastered is a total surprise. Blizzard revealed both titles in a new trailer, showing off stark visual improvements from the original games. "These remasters feature brand new, hand-drawn visuals that capture the original art style from each game," said Warcraft manager Brad Chan during Blizzard's 30th anniversary livestream.

It's hard to say how the visual improvements will hold up in actual gameplay, but judging from the footage shown in the trailer, they look solid. I'll always have a fondness for the original look, which has such endearing grit, and for my money the new look is decidedly more cartoony, but I suspect newcomers may prefer the updated version.

Here's the good news. Chan also confirmed you'll be able to swap out the original graphics with the remastered versions, and vice-versa, at any point "in real time."

Here are some quick side-by-sides of the old, pixel-y versions next to their 2024 counterparts for comparison:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

The remasters are up for sale individually today, with Warcraft 1 Remastered going for $9.99 and Warcraft 2 Remastered costing $14.99. They're also available as part of the $39.99 Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest, which includes both remasters as well as Warcraft 3: Reforged, which just got its massive 2.0 update aimed at giving the maligned four-year-old remaster a new lease on life.

