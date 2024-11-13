Warcraft 3: Reforged was so bad that Blizzard changed its refund policy – now it's getting a second chance with a huge 2.0 update

Four years after the maligned launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged, a remaster of the original 2002 real-time strategy game, Reforged is getting a second chance with its 2.0 launch today, November 13.

When Warcraft 3: Reforged first came to our screens in 2020, it was quickly criticized for its technical issues and failure to live up to the old promotional material for the supposed upgrade. It was so bad, Blizzard apologized for it and even changed its refund policy. Now, it has a chance for redemption.

Available now, Warcraft 3: Reforged has progressed to version 2.0. This update comes with new features such as the ability to customize the visuals. You can play with the remastered Reforged graphics or go back to the visual experience of the classic game. There's also a remastered classic game style which should hopefully keep the feel of the original while upgrading the resolution for more modern systems.

One of my favorite things to do when playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection was just swapping between graphical styles mid-mission, so hopefully you're able to just press one button press for Reforged, too.

Once you've tried out all three styles for Reforged, you can customize your experience even further by mixing and matching elements for your UI. For example, you could have Reforged game scenes, classic portraits, and remastered classic icons.

Alongside a second chance for Reforged, Warcraft 2: Tides of War and Warcraft: Orcs & Humans are getting some TLC. Part of this information was leaked last week, November 6, when files for Warcraft 2 Remastered were found, and now we have final confirmation that it's real and also available right now. Hopefully, it doesn't make the same mistakes Warcraft 3: Reforged did.

