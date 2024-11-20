A speedrunner just beat Need for Speed: Most Wanted's world record by 90 minutes - by using Half-Life's Gordon Freeman instead of a car
Words fail me...
If you've just looked at the headline and are now thinking, "huh?", you're not alone. A modder managed to put Half-Life 2 and Half-Life Source's movement physics into the racing game Need For Speed: Most Wanted, and the outcome is like nothing you could anticipate.
I was expecting the cars would just move a bit faster or be able to take advantage of the terrain or some sort of movement tech. Instead what you'll see is that Most Wanted basically plays as though Gordon Freeman is literally running alongside the cars himself, crowbar in hand and rearview mirror fully on display.
Half-Life speedrunner Jeepy shared a video to their YouTube channel showing off the potential of this mod. They absolutely annihilate their competition, hitting the finish line of the first race in about 20 seconds. It's hilarious hearing "something's wrong with your ride" over the radio when you're watching a crowbar fly through the air at impossible speeds.
During the races, tire marks can be seen appearing just ahead of Gordon, and the sound of brakes screeching and an engine revving imply that he is somewhat mechanical in this mod. A lot of the strategy involves jumping high over corners, but it is possible to bonk your head while doing so, so watch out.
It begs the question, is Gordon Freeman the size of a car or is the scale of Most Wanted much smaller than we were led to believe? According to a ResetEra post, this mod looks like the unofficial sequel to a video showing a Gordon Freeman turned into a Mitsubishi in Half-Life.
Jeepy says their video is "barebones run just to see what was possible off the rip", and the result is a time that's an hour and a half under the current world record. Obviously, this will need a new category, but it's one I'd be excited to follow just because of how bizarre it all looks.
If you're a fan of driving, then check out some of the best racing games you can play right now. I don't think any of them have Half-Life's movement modded in, but they're still pretty good.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
210 days after Nintendo shut down the 3DS and Wii U online servers, the last connected player finally signs off after his console crashes: "It's over"
VP candidate Tim Walz loved his Dreamcast so much he "thought it would conquer the world," and he loves Crazy Taxi so much because GTA was "a little bit harsh"