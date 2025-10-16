Pokemon Legends: Z-A's Lumiose City apparently exists in a nightmare realm that pulls you back if you try to leave, and it's already getting the Skyrim meme treatment
"It's probably better not to leave"
Perhaps the most defining detail about Pokemon Legends: Z-A is that it all takes place in a single location: the Paris-inspired Lumiose City. What's that? You want to leave? Oh, folks don't really leave Lumiose City. No, this is apparently a nightmare town where no matter how you try to escape its borders, you're going to get pulled back in. Honestly, it's not far off from the opening of Skyrim, which is why it's already getting the meme treatment.
If you try to leave via the train station, you'll be met with this message: "A train bound for the airport waits at the platform. Do you want to leave Lumiose City?" If you decide to bid adieu to the town, the game will ask "Are you sure? If you board that train, you'll leave Taunie and the others behind…"
Say goodbye again, and the game will once again warn, "You've got unfinished business here in Lumiose. It's probably better not to leave. Do you really, really want to board that train anyway?" Confirm your intention once more, and your character will board that train to parts unknown… only to wake up a short time later on a Lumiose park bench.
"How strange!" the game exclaims. "You must have nodded off here on the bench." Yes, folks, you can check out of Lumiose City any time you like, but you can never leave. I think this clip from @wholenewmess_ on Twitter sums up the vibe.
