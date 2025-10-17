Pokemon Legends Z-A includes music from a super fan who's posted excellent covers to YouTube for 13 years, earning a nod from Undertale beats master and fellow Poke-musician Toby Fox

Musician Insaneintherain has revealed that he contributed to the soundtrack of Pokemon Legends Z-A after years of creating Pokemon covers on YouTube.

Pokemon's Switch era has seen it get more collaborative than ever when it comes to its tunes. Undertale and Deltarune creator TobyFox contributed to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and later Scarlet and Violet, while the latter game featured a tune from Ed Sheeran on the soundtrack. Now, Pokemon Legends Z-A has added another name to the pile of notable collaborators.

Carlos Eiene, known for the YouTube channel Insaneintherainmusic, has been creating music and covering video game tunes on YouTube for over a decade, before contributing to games like Skullgirls 2nd Encore; Little Kitty, Big City; and A Hat in Time. One of his earliest videos on YouTube was a sax cover of Nimbasa City from Pokemon Black White (which was at the time the latest entry in the series), and since then has made a ton of Pokemon covers.

Now that Pokemon Legends Z-A is out in the wild, Eiene announced on Twitter, "I can’t believe I’m saying this… but I am so incredibly grateful to announce that I worked on music as an arranger for Pokemon: Legends Z-A" with a followup adding "As many of you may know, Pokémon music has inspired me since I was a kid, so I’m incredibly grateful to have been given this opportunity to contribute music. It still feels like a dream!"

Fellow Pokemon collaborator Tobyfox responded, "I'm so proud of you, Carlos!! Your music is amazing!!" while similarly legendary video game music YouTuber Alex Moukala simply responded with that gif of a proud Danny Devito clapping.