Massive Pokemon leak is over for now as leakers say staying online while Nintendo searches for them "would not be smart," but call out other leakers for spreading "fake" information before they leave

The enormous Pokemon leak that reportedly revealed source code for Pokemon Legends: Z-A , the origin story for the entire in-game universe , and much more is apparently over for the time being, as the leakers are disappearing from the internet for their "safety."

Since last month, the internet has been awash with supposed Pokemon leaks after an alleged data breach at developer Game Freak, but those who've been sharing the information are now taking a step back from it all. As shared by Twitter user @pory_leeks , over on Discord, one of the anonymous leakers says that despite being "fine," ultimately, "being online for more [time] would not be smart." No mention is made in the message of what's caused this sudden change, but perhaps the idea of facing legal action from the likes of Nintendo or Game Freak feels more threatening than before.

The leaker in the message says that there's "no need" to keep the account alive since "we do not give a fuck about fame, money," and a follow-up message shared by @pory_leeks also confirms that some of the messages sent on Discord "are starting to get deleted," with one leaker's entire account set to be wiped. Despite this, it's claimed that this won't be the end of the leaked information: "All data promised will come out at a later date (we're not fully sure where that will be, but we do have ways of validating the source of those leaks for that later date)."

Slightly bizarrely, before taking their leave, one of the leakers also took the opportunity to call out certain others for apparently spreading "fake" information, alleging that one of them was "a relatively big liar" and that "a very good chunk (let's just say 70%, to be nice) of what he said in 2024 is complete fake/garbage." They continue: "Stop trusting what he says."

Game Freak hasn't acknowledged any of the supposed Pokemon leaks despite issuing a statement earlier last month stating that personal information had been leaked following "unauthorized access to our server by a third party in August 2024."

With over 99 million copies sold on the Switch alone, Nintendo says Pokemon has "found a new home on Nintendo Switch."