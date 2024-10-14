Enormous Pokemon leak reportedly includes the JRPG series' entire origin myth, alongside a short story that may have ruined Typhlosion forever

The massive Game Freak leak has taken a rather unusual turn, as alleged Pokemon origin and lore-building stories have been shared online that range from interesting to downright bizarre.

Over the weekend, an enormous amount of supposedly leaked information about both old and new Pokemon games began surfacing on social media, seemingly including beta sprites, concept art, and allegedly even the source code for both Pokemon Legends: Z-A and even the unannounced Gen 10 games. Apparently, in amongst all this are stories detailing how the entire Pokemon universe began, as well as what look like folktales about relationships between humans and Pokemon.

The so-called origin story is certainly an interesting one – it appears to tell a tale somewhat aligned with the lore of Pokemon god Arceus, which certain Pokedex entries say is "said to have emerged from an egg in a place where there was nothing, then shaped the world." This is mirrored here, but beyond the hatching of an egg, it's said that the god (which isn't actually called Arceus here) fought against giants that formed from the remnants of its eggshell, before giving life to two alternate versions of itself to become gods of light and time.

As for the human-Pokemon relationship stories, though, there's a reason why the beloved second generation starter Pokemon, Typhlosion, is trending on Twitter right now. The alleged story in question details a human girl becoming the wife of the Fire-type and even having its child, and unfortunately, whether it's actually real or not, it seems likely that the image of Typhlosion may have been permanently ruined for many. Much like Vaporeon, it feels like the old Johto-region star may have become a Pokemon that many will refrain from calling a favorite, as indicated by the surge of reactions on Twitter.

The story about Typhlosion feels somewhat similar in vibe to the Sinnoh Folk Tales officially included in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum's Canalave City library, but it's worth putting a disclaimer that the legitimacy of all these so-called leaked tales is up for debate. As leaks surface, it's way easier for fake leaks to slip through the cracks and go relatively unquestioned, and with that in mind, chances are that we'll never know for sure if some of this stuff is a total fabrication or even the result of mistranslation. Game Freak acknowledged last week that there'd been a breach of employee data, but didn't mention anything about sensitive information regarding its games, so we'll just have to see what happens next.

