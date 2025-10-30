Can you name all 84 Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters without looking them up?
Put your Smash Bros hours to (more) good use with this quiz
Nintendo and Bandai Namco certainly gave us a whole host of fighters for the Super Smash Bros Ultiate roster, with over 80 eventually being added to the game including via DLC. I can imagine there are plenty of us here with an almost embarrassing play time on the Switch title, but does that time investment equate to knowledge beyond knowing how best to use your favorite fighters from the extensive line-up? Let's find out shall we.
We have included all 84 fighters for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which does include the DLC additions. So it's time to really scratch your brain for which of Nintendo's famous faces graces the stages. Let us know how you do in the comments below.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
