Can you name all 84 Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighters without looking them up?

Nintendo and Bandai Namco certainly gave us a whole host of fighters for the Super Smash Bros Ultiate roster, with over 80 eventually being added to the game including via DLC. I can imagine there are plenty of us here with an almost embarrassing play time on the Switch title, but does that time investment equate to knowledge beyond knowing how best to use your favorite fighters from the extensive line-up? Let's find out shall we.

We have included all 84 fighters for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, which does include the DLC additions. So it's time to really scratch your brain for which of Nintendo's famous faces graces the stages. Let us know how you do in the comments below.