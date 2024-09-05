PlayStation platformer Astro Bot dethrones Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as the highest-rated game of 2024 so far

Cute PS5 platformer Astro Bot is almost here, and just ahead of its release, it looks like we're faced with another game of the year contender because it's now the highest-rated game of 2024.

Reviews for Astro Bot went live earlier today, and they've been full of praise across the board. There are so many 9/10 and 10/10 scores that on both Metacritic and OpenCritic , Team Asobi's upcoming romp has, at the time of writing, secured an average critic score of 94 on the former and 95 on the latter site. That's a phenomenal rating – it sounds like it may be one of the best platformers of this generation, if our own Astro Bot review is anything to go by.

To put it into perspective, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020's Remake – has an average critic score of 92 on Metacritic. That's still undoubtedly impressive – after all, up until now, it was this year's top score on the site, aside from Elden Ring 's DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree , which is still sitting pretty at 95 for its PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Of course, we're fast approaching awards season, with The Game Awards set to take place in December, so it'll be interesting to see how all of this year's best releases end up faring there. There's plenty more to come before we get there, too, with Atlus JRPG Metaphor: ReFantazio on the horizon, as well as MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle , so it's still all to play for.

You can check out our guide on how to find all Astro Bot collectibles to help you through the platformer when it launches tomorrow.