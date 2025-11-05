My time with Alruna: End of History kicks off with quotes from Sappho of Lesbos ("In the crooks of your body, I find my religion") and Post Malone ("Choir of angels. Euthansisa.") side by side. This is a Metroidvania that makes an incredible, bold impression within seconds, before even playing the game itself – a statement of intent that it delivers on and, really, all you need to know.

Developed by Neckbolt, this is a full sequel to Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists, which came out last year. Alruna: End of History carries on the immaculate retro vibes, nature versus industry theming, and very extra-but-sparse philosophical dialogue (which feels a bit tongue in cheek, even nodding towards the likes of Linkin Park), with some tweaks to the action but, most importantly – is now in widescreen. The art style is much the same, but the wider view does a lot, really giving more space for the vibrant color palettes to pop, and allowing each screen more room to craft puzzle and platform challenges with additional clarity. It might seem like a simple change, but when it comes to designing two-dimensional rooms it's a legitimately big change.

(Image credit: Burning Planet Digital, Neckbolt)

Playing for myself, Alruna: End of History opens in traditional Metroidvania fashion, having me control the titular green nymph to jump across platforms in order to even pick up the basic blossom blaster, much in the same way as Samus did back in Metroid on NES. It's Alruna's standard means of attack, but also the first of many playful navigation tools . Aim downward while jumping and – like a Team Fortress 2 rocket jump – Alruna is able to reach new heights and stay suspended in the air for a short while. It even joins a bud-like super jump (hold down to charge energy for it) that you have from the very start. The mix of offensive skills alongside mobility application is a core part of what sets Alruna apart from some of its peers.

The clip of unlocks that power up Alruna comes fast, even throughout my brief hands-on. It even briefly trips me up at the beginning as I try to get a handle on what I already have – I'm not used to beginning Metroidvania games with so many options. But, I get used to the early abilities Alruna is able to pull off quickly, which also includes a very satisfying dash move (which can be used while sliding to slip through small spaces), and eventually a plant-like platform that can attach to flat surfaces.

It all follows a deliberate density of design that avoids slogging back and forth long distances, all while still having plenty of secrets and tricks for delving further into dungeon-like spaces. Often, you'll be expected to use Alruna's nifty powers in a way that can feel like you're breaking the game apart. After all, Alruna is an avatar of nature reclaiming these industrial spaces – going from playing through these environments by their rules to eventually dominating them like ivy on brick is a neat way of tying theme into mechanics.

(Image credit: Burning Planet Digital, Neckbolt)

These spirits of nature have to contend with a grimdark world.

Alruna: End of History is a retro throwback across its visuals and sounds, but not limited by them. A sort of blend between 8-bit and 16-bit principles, the natural vibes of Alruna herself effectively clash with the mechanized world and detailed backgrounds that include huge saint-like statues. There's a lot of flourishes to Alruna's movement that helps the action feel slick, including patches of flowers that blossom underfoot as she jumps. Even so, Alruna and her friends are far from Disney fairies, their concerns mature and immediate. These spirits of nature have to contend with a grimdark world.

While Alruna and her allies are all about life, enemies are the opposite, from shambling skeletons to little skull robots. Before entering the first dungeon, The Saint Factory, I'm told it's "the tyrants' attempt to automate salvation", while a character I attempt to rescue within the bowels of the spiky, chain ridden zone asks Alruna of these mechanical forces: "Can they automate enlightenment?"

(Image credit: Burning Planet Digital, Neckbolt)

A deliberately macabre world – mixing together ideas of consumption, divinity, and nature – I love the clashing tones that really make Alruna's world feel like one overrun, and the quest to reach a mythical Elysium before the forces of industrialization is one worth fighting for. Zippy play certainly helps, and the promise of a Metroidvania full of secrets but dense enough to enjoy in a condensed timeframe definitely appeals coming off the back of the sprawling Hollow Knight: Silksong. Alruna: End of History has space to grow, and I can't wait to see it blossom.

Alruna: End of History is coming to PC Q1 2026.

