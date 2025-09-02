It took 3 years but Xbox has finally delivered on its Silksong promise: Team Cherry's latest hits Game Pass day one, exactly one day after an amazing Metroidvania you shouldn't miss

It's only two years and three months later than promised, but Xbox Game Pass is finally getting Hollow Knight: Silksong this week, alongside a highly beloved Metroidvania releasing the day prior.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced back in early 2019, and by the time 2022 came around, the fanbase was already feral for news, to say the least. And there was a massive ray of hope at Microsoft's 2022 Xbox and Bethesda showcase , which had Xbox's Sarah Bond say every game featured will be playable within 12 months. Hollow Knight Silksong was confirmed for Xbox Game Pass during that show, and now, 39 months after that showcase, the game is releasing this week.

Xbox put out its bimonthly roundup of Xbox Game Pass titles on the Xbox Wire this week, and it's finally real. Game Pass subscribers will be playing Hollow Knight: Silksong this week. The post reads "You’ve been asking “when?” and I am so excited to tell you exactly when a certain group of games are coming to Game Pass (looking at you, Hollow Knight: Silksong!)" Silksong is coming to consoles, PC, and cloud as part of the subscription.

However, in what is incredibly unfortunate timing, 2024's best Metroidvania, Nine Sols , which also blends the genre with Soulslike elements – mainly in the form of Sekiro – is releasing on Game Pass one day earlier on September 3. In fact, it's actually a really solid month outside of Hollow Knight as fellow 2024 banger I Am Your Beast arrived on the subscription today, and construction king RoadCraft is coming later this month.

Unfortunately for Hollow Knight: Silksong, it'll only have six days to be the new hotness, as on September 10, the game that inspired classics like The Last of Us, Final Fantasy 7, and Super Mario Bros is coming to Game Pass. That's right, Xbox Game Pass is getting Paw Patrol World.

Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a free Nintendo Switch 2 edition upgrade at launch, meaning you don't have to pay extra to get the 120hz mode.