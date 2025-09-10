Daily Silksong News is dead, long live Daily Silksong DLC News: "This individual is quite familiar, don't you think?"

Now that long-running YouTube channel Daily Silksong News has finally had its watch ended, you might think that there's no way to watch a Hollow Knight fan's slow descent into despair in real time. Not so! With Silksong finally upon us, one brave soul has taken up the torch with, yes, Daily Silksong DLC News.

The original Daily Silksong News channel gave us 1,693 consecutive short-form videos mostly consisting of the sad, daily confirmation that no news had been revealed. Daily Silksong DLC News is described as "a parody" of its predecessor, but so far it's mostly been playing things straight: "There has been no news for Silksong DLC today. That's it for today."

Daily Silksong DLC news has been running for seven days, with a bonus day zero episode, as you might expect, it's mostly been host Celestine reporting on the lack of news regarding any new content for the game. That's to be expected, given that it just launched, but the channel's still managed to pull out a few morsels that almost resemble news.

So, has there been news? Here's the tally so far.

Day 0: No

Day 1: No

Day 2: Kinda (this is the day Silksong launched

Day 3: No, but- (Silksong's soundtrack on Steam is technically DLC)

Day 4: No

Day 5: No

Day 6: No

Day 7: Yes

Don't get too excited about that "yes" – it's just regarding the impending patch set to nerf some early bosses. The Day 7 episode does, however, feature an exciting cameo for longtime Silksong news aficionados, as it's hosted by Araraura, the proprietor of the original Daily Silksong News channel. "This individual is quite familiar, don't you think?" as the video description puts it. Nobody can escape Silksanity for long, it seems.

Silksong devs tempt fate, tease "ambitious" DLC plans to add content to the long-awaited Metroidvania: "Hopefully we can achieve some of it"