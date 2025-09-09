Team Cherry agrees Hollow Knight: Silksong is a bit too hard in places, with nerfs to a duo of early-game bosses coming in an update "next week"

Hollow Knight: Silksong developer Team Cherry has laid out the details of the game's upcoming first patch, with two early-game bosses getting a nerf.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here after 20 years (really, it was 6, but it felt that long to some), and after all that time spent replaying Hollow Knight on repeat, some clearly didn't train hard enough, as players are discovering Silksong is really tough. And while the difficulty makes sense when you remember this is expanded DLC for the original game, it has inspired discussion among the fanbase .

However, Team Cherry seems to agree that it may have gone a bit too far in some places. In a post to Silksong's Steam community page , the developer has detailed what's to come in the upcoming patch for the game, which is intended to release "mid next week." The post mentions that "This one is primarily focused on bug fixes, with some slight balance adjustments in the early game."

These balance adjustments include increases to rosary rewards and a reduction to the damage Sandcarvers do. However, the main event is the nerf to the bosses Moorwing and Sister Splinter (the latter of whom you need to best to get the wall jump ability ). Both Act 1 bosses were causing players grief, and just like with similarly difficult games like Elden Ring, there are now players who will brag about beating them pre-patch til the end of time.

However, if you're already finding the bosses to be a frustrating affair and don't want to wait until next week, PC players can play the new patch via the public beta branch on Steam and GOG. But if you're on console, you're going to need to wait until next week, but I believe in you.

PSA: One of Hollow Knight: Silksong's hardest early-game skill checks is an enemy cosplaying a boss that's destroying everyone too stubborn to come back later.