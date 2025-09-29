TGS players try Ananta, the game that looks like an anime GTA, Spider-Man, and Yakuza hybrid, and shockingly report that it feels like an anime GTA, Spider-Man, and Yakuza hybrid

Tokyo Game Show 2025 featured a demo for the GTA, Spiderman, and Yakuza-like Ananta, and would you know it, people are saying it feels like GTA, Spiderman, and Yakuza.

From the moment Project Mugen – now known as Ananta – was officially announced by publisher NetEase, it drew comparisons to Marvel’s Spider-Man thanks to its swinging gameplay, which was swiftly followed by comparisons to GTA and Yakuza once the game's open world stylings were revealed. In fact, if you throw every hit open-world game from the past 10 years into a blender and drop some anime juice in there, you might just get that.

At Tokyo Game Show 2025, the game had a public demo allowing players to try it out for the first time, with Automaton reporting on (and translating) some of the player reactions from Twitter. Japanese YouTuber Yanagi laid it out as straight as possible, saying, "Graphics: peak. Exploration: Spiderman. Battles: Yakuza. Story: Yakuza. Vibes: GTA. Conclusion: It’s a SpiderGTAYakuza."

Automaton also reports that some players are very excited to see references to their favourite games in Ananta, however some are a bit less keen about the lack of originality, with one user saying "I don’t want to say anything about plagiarism, but I feel like they’re going to get sued and change the [Spiderman-like] mechanics midway through" presumably in reference to the ongoing legal issues between Palworld and Pokemon's publishers that resulted in mechanics being changed.

Of course, from a glance at the gameplay footage, all of these characters are too young and too anime for the game to really nail the Yakuza vibe, as we all know those games thrive on you playing as a middle-aged man having the most melodramatic week of his life.

There is no Chinese GTA, veteran dev says, but Black Myth: Wukong was the starting shot for a stampede of AAA games made in China: "We have to make the games ever better."