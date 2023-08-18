This gorgeous urban open-world RPG looks like Genshin Impact meets Grand Theft Auto

Naraka: Bladepoint publisher NetEase Games has revealed teasers for Project Mugen, an urban open-world RPG being developed by Naked Rain, one of its subsidiary studios.

Earlier today, an official Twitter account for the game shared some official artwork , which shows three girls gathered on the rooftops of a large city. If you go to Project Mugen's website , you'll be greeted with a countdown to August 24 at 10am UTC+8 (August 23 at 11pm EDT / 7pm PDT), which is when more information on the game will be shared.

The website also plays some brilliant lo-fi beats to count down with, and I'm very tempted to leave the site open whilst I work to keep the chill mood going.

Short snippets of gameplay and cutscenes have been shared on Resetera , showing off the game's gorgeous colour palette and Makoto Shinkai-esque environments. One sequence shown includes yo-yo combat, whilst another shows a car weaving between traffic as it speeds down a street that glistens in the rain.

Genshin Impact and Grand Theft Auto are two games I never thought I would be putting together in a sentence, but that combo is the vibe we're getting from what we've seen of Project Mugen far. If we're correctly picking up on what Naked Rain is putting down, then Project Mugen could prove to be a serious contender against Genshin Impact and its semi-successor Honkai: Star Rail, especially with a Chinese Line post indicating it's also a gacha game. Have a gander at these GIFs:

Project Mugen is currently planned for release on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android.

