No, Ghost of Yotei won't force you to swap weapons, even if you should, as the open-world game "would like players best to learn to switch weapons"

Ghost of Yotei co-director Nate Fox has confirmed that you'll be able to play the game in its entirety without switching to a second weapon if you'd like.

Ghost of Yotei is taking place hundreds of years after Ghost of Tsushima, and due to this, Atsu has way more gear in her arsenal than Jin ever did. Not only does she have access to guns (which the developers have assured are not going to be overpowered), but she can also equip way more bladed weapons than the original game's own protagonist could. These include dual-wielded swords, a spear, and a flail – but if you want to continue Jin's legacy of just using a sword, the game won't punish you.

Speaking to IGN, Ghost of Yotei co-director Nate Fox says, "the game definitely would like players best to learn to switch weapons when it is appropriate, cause it's the most efficient way to play." However, he concedes, "let's face it, people sometimes want to play in the way that makes them feel the coolest. And the game will not hurt you if you do that."

Fox assures fans "if you want to play with just two swords in each hand because it looks cool, you can play through the whole game that way" – although he presumably means a sword in each hand, as I'm not sure Atsu is able to hold four swords at once (but she should be, because that'd be sick).

This approach seems to be par for the course for the upcoming sequel, as the developers have said that Ghost of Yotei "focuses on player freedom more than any game Sucker Punch has ever made."

GamesRadar+ got to speak to Ghost of Yotei creative directors Nate Fox and Jason Connell as well, in an interview that you can read through here.