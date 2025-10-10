Genshin Impact takes a shot at Roblox with its own game creator: Miliastra Wonderland is a new permanent UGC mode with PvP and the first fully customizable character

Genshin Impact update 6.1 will introduce a new Roblox-style game creator and social space called Miliastra Wonderland, giving players a new permanent UGC game mode with its own custom character and rewards.

First teased by developer HoYoverse more than a year ago, Miliastra Wonderland was unveiled during today's 6.1 (Luna II) special program ahead of the update's release on October 22 (or late October 21 for US players).

Behind the next Nod-Krai Archon Quest chapter and new 5-star character Nefer, Wonderland is positioned as the big new draw for the update, and will receive further additions in future patches, much like Genshin's The Sims-like house builder. The mode is unlocked very early on in Genshin's opening Archon Quest, around the same time you unlock the Wish function, so active players will have immediate access.

Miliastra Wonderland will let players create and share stages and levels using an array of assets, terrain, parameters, enemies, and no-coding visual logic trees akin to Unreal Engine behavior trees. HoYoverse says "hundreds" of stages will be available at launch, spanning "sims management, party games, PvP battles, adventure challenges, and more."

Player-made stages will be featured on what looks like a rotating system, with popular and well-rated stages earning more rewards for their creators. The mode's "Creator Earnings System," and what it will pay out, is still largely unexplained, but we do know that a major update adding additional earnings is coming in Luna IV (update 6.3). As your "Craftsperson" rank increases, you'll also unlock new options and features for stages.

Miliastra Wonderland: Version "Luna II" Legendary Set Teaser #GenshinImpact

You'll navigate the game mode as a Manekin, a new character with customizable outfits unlocked and crafted through various Wonderland activities and rank-ups. The Manekin is usable outside Wonderland (but sadly not in Spiral Abyss, Imaginarium Theater, or Stygian Onslaught), with elemental abilities tied to your Traveler's current loadout, but the main draw seems to be dressing them up.

Wonderland will have its own banner system for some cosmetics, as well as its own paid battle pass. The 'good' news is that if you buy the regular battle pass, you'll get the Wonderland equivalent for free. "It's not like you need to buy two whole separate battle passes," one voice actor said on the English reveal stream.

Rather than Primogems, the new Wonderland cosmetic banner uses a new currency called Geodes of Replication, seemingly earned through weekly challenges, rank-ups, events, and the battle pass. Some outfits will only be available for a limited time (reruns unknown), while others can be crafted from gathered materials once you've unlocked the corresponding blueprint. You can customize clothes and accessories piece by piece, or equip premade sets.

Genshin Impact has notoriously released very few skins for premium characters, but Wonderland seems chock-full of cosmetics for your Manekin. Many unlocked or purchased cosmetics can be shared with friends, and there will be temporary rental vouchers for some outfits as well. It's currently unclear what non-Wonderland rewards – Primogems, character ascension materials, and so on – you may earn, if any, by playing the mode.

Miliastra Wonderland comes as UGC-centered game platforms like Roblox, not to mention builder-equipped games like Fortnite and Minecraft, reach enormous audiences, typically skewing toward younger gamers. Roblox is reportedly bigger than the entirety of Steam on active days, so it's no surprise to see HoYoverse use its biggest game to give the formula a shot.

The company is presumably hoping that Wonderland will attract new users and either get them into Genshin's loop or hold their attention independently, while still giving Genshin players some repeatable content that it doesn't even have to create itself after passing out the editor tools. It will be interesting to see if and how the UGC mode clicks with different types of players.

