Roblox is reportedly bigger than the entirety of Steam with a whopping 47.4 million concurrent users, almost exclusively thanks to two games: Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden

Roblox might stand as the largest gaming platform in the world, having potentially surpassed Valve's beloved application, Steam, in total concurrent users.

Steam hit its all-time peak of 41,239,880 just five months ago in March, as per SteamDB, and hasn't managed to reach a higher number since. That's not all that surprising, considering just how massive that number actually is – but somehow, Roblox has reportedly pulled it off. Strategy consultant James Purell, who describes himself as helping brands "tap into Roblox's powerhouse platform," asserts as much in a new post on LinkedIn.



After touching on safety concerns – a matter Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki recently said was ultimately in the hands of parents – Purell reveals that games like Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot (yes, you read those right) "exploded" in popularity and helped the virtual platform "reach 47.4 million total concurrent users." The strategist continues, saying, "that beats their July record of 32.69 million – and puts them ahead of Steam's 41.2 million record."

He concludes, "Now Roblox is officially the largest gaming platform by concurrent users and also holds the record for highest CCU game in the world," before admitting, "Roblox 100% needs to do better on safety" still. Although it's difficult to properly confirm Purell's numbers (there's no RobloxDB, after all), these are mind-boggling figures to consider regardless. I can certainly see Roblox being bigger than Steam nowadays, though, as much as it pains me.

Even though Steam has been around for over two decades, having initially launched in 2003 as a software client, Roblox is flying. It's pretty much safe to say that most people under 25 or so have logged into the platform at least once, with many becoming hooked on its various games and returning daily. From Dress to Impress to Grow a Garden and now, sigh, Steal a Brainrot, there's no shortage of compelling activities to partake in.

It'll be interesting to see if Valve does manage to reclaim its own crown with an even higher concurrent user count on Steam in the coming months, but only time will tell.

