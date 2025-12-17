Co-founder of Ghost of Yotei studio Sucker Punch steps down as studio head to usher in the "next chapter of creative leadership"

Sucker Punch co-founder and studio head, Brian Fleming, has stepped down from the Ghost of Yotei , Infamous and Sly Cooper studio after 28 years. He will remain at the studio until the end of April to help with the transition, at which point Jason Connell and Adrian Bentley will take over as co-studio heads.

Jason Connell started at Sucker Punch as lighting director on the Infamous series and is now working as the creative and art director on the Ghost series. Adrian Bentley works on the technical side of the studio, starting out as an engine and gameplay programmer on Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, and now working as technical director.

The change in leadership was first announced in a PlayStation Blog titled 'Sucker Punch Productions co-founder Brian Fleming passes the reins to the next chapter of creative leadership', though Fleming later made a statement on LinkedIn explaining the reason for him stepping down, and what he will be doing next.

"So, what do you think I should do next? That’s the big question," Fleming writes. "Because after 28 absolutely life-changing years at the helm of Sucker Punch, I’ve decided it’s time to shake up the snow-globe. I leave Sucker Punch in the capable hands of the strongest leadership team we’ve ever had… They are all so capable and so READY for new challenges that I have nothing but confidence the studio will continue to flourish."

Fleming continued to discuss his next steps after leaving Sucker Punch. "And me? I really don’t know what’s next," Fleming continues. "I’m going to stay at SP thru April to assist with transition, and then take some time with Krista to visit friends and places we’ve always wanted to go. Meanwhile, I’m trying to sort out which opportunities I want to explore next… Some industry, some tech, some entertainment and some advocacy/politics stuff all part of the space I’m thinking hard about."

I'm at least hoping that Connell and Bentley are massive Sly Cooper fans.

Ghost of Yotei's latest update brings New Game+, replayable missions and more, but players are still hoping for Tsushima-style loadouts and more fashion freedom with transmog