Assassin's Creed Shadows sneaks onto PLAY's cover

That's right: there's another issue of PLAY Magazine. This time, we throw the spotlight on Assassin's Creed Shadows (then it jumps into some water to hide, breathing through a reed).

Plus: Monster Hunter Wilds, Dying Light: The Beast, Ace Attorney, and more!

Buy the current issue here!

Assassin's Creed Shadows

(Image credit: Future, Ubisoft)

Art director Thierry Dansereau talks about the world of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, from its changing seasons to variable weather, and also the challenge of a Japan setting after fans have demanded it for so long.

Miles Edgeworth takes the stand

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection translates Miles Edgeworth’s complete adventures into English for the first time. Capcom’s Shunsuke Nishida, Kenichi Hashimoto, and Janet Hsu submit the evidence!

Monster Hunter Wilds hunts down our Previews

(Image credit: Future, Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds kicks off the first of our Gamescom previews! We came away impressed with the ambitious new entry, which looks set to redefine the Monster Hunter formula while honouring what came before.

Plus: Dying Light: The Beast, Life Is Strange: True Colors, Directive 2080, and more!

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Star Wars Outlaws shoots the Reviews section first

(Image credit: Future, Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws finally blasts onto PS5. And... we didn't really love it. The vibes are solid, but the mix of mechanics in the main story are less so. Don't complain here, though, read the review first!

Plus: Black Myth Wukong, Visions Of Mana, The Mortuary Assistant, our Concord review (yes, really), and more!

Get the issue!

(Image credit: Future, Ubisoft)

Want even more? Then consider picking up an issue or two of to the magazine for more fantastic access and insightful commentary on all the latest PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 games. You can get your hands on the current issue here! Or in supermarkets and newsagents.