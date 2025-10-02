5 years later, Ghost of Yotei finally reveals what happened to Jin Sakai after Ghost of Tsushima in a secret side quest

There are a few hundred years in between Ghost of Tsushima and its indirect follow-up, Ghost of Yotei, but in a somewhat surprising turn, the sequel goes out of its way to plainly explain what happened to main man Jin Sakai after the events of the first game.

Before we continue, take this as your spoiler warning.

During a secret side quest called 'The Storm Blade', Ghost of Yotei has players rummage through the belongings of a long-dead warrior. You eventually find out that the familiar trinkets and horse saddle lying about were, in fact, the property of Jin Sakai (as if all of the double mountain logos weren't enough of a clue).

GHOST OF YOTEI - Jin Sakai's Legend Walkthrough (Ghost of Tsushima Reference) - YouTube Watch On

A cutscene at the end of the quest even lets us in on Sakai's supposed history, confirming that the former samurai eventually became the world's first shinobi, and escaped from the Shogun by setting sail to Ghost of Yotei's island of Ezo, or as it's now known, Hokkaido.

There's still a ton of question marks around what he did while on Ezo, how exactly he died, and who the hell buried him since his tombstone (also etched with twin mountains) is pretty pristine. I won't go ahead and predict a Sakai-focused DLC, but a short prequel focusing on his time on Ezo, a map that's already been built, would make sense.

If not, then getting his iconic sword, ghost mask, and armor is probably enough fan service for those of us who missed the titular Ghost of Tsushima in the new PS5 game.

For more, check out our Ghost of Yotei review and then find out which Ghost of Yotei horse to choose.