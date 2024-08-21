Nightmare House: Reimagined makes its chilling, thrilling reveal - and puts the original game on Steam for free

It's back and creepier than ever: indie horror icon Nightmare House is returning with Nightmare House: Imagined, a reinvention for the franchise with new gameplay and detail than ever before, making its grand debut and world premiere at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Sid Meier's Civilization® VII. And not only that, but it's also been announced the first Nightmare House is going to be on Steam for free. Now you can pee myself in terror without having to spend a single penny - er, so to speak.

The original Nightmare House was set, of course, within a creepy home that could only be accessed via nightmares, Freddy Krueger-style. The second Nightmare House came out in 2010 from developer We Create Stuff Inc., set within a hospital, though without spoiling, it was one where physical wellbeing didn't seem like a particularly priority for anybody involved.

Now we're seemingly going back to the classic unsettling domicile for the impending Nightmare House: Reimagined, but the gameplay has been incredibly ramped up over previous installments. Better graphics, striking art design with smoky, harsh lighting, and a big ol' hatchet taking front and center stage in the trailer that will hopefully help us against the lurking horrors we see leaping from the shadows.

Nightmare House: Reimagined has yet to have a release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now, or check out the dev's official site here.

