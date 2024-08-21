Nightmare House: Reimagined makes its chilling, thrilling reveal - and puts the original game on Steam for free
Escape was never an option...
It's back and creepier than ever: indie horror icon Nightmare House is returning with Nightmare House: Imagined, a reinvention for the franchise with new gameplay and detail than ever before, making its grand debut and world premiere at the Future Games Show at Gamescom Powered by Sid Meier's Civilization® VII. And not only that, but it's also been announced the first Nightmare House is going to be on Steam for free. Now you can pee myself in terror without having to spend a single penny - er, so to speak.
The original Nightmare House was set, of course, within a creepy home that could only be accessed via nightmares, Freddy Krueger-style. The second Nightmare House came out in 2010 from developer We Create Stuff Inc., set within a hospital, though without spoiling, it was one where physical wellbeing didn't seem like a particularly priority for anybody involved.
Now we're seemingly going back to the classic unsettling domicile for the impending Nightmare House: Reimagined, but the gameplay has been incredibly ramped up over previous installments. Better graphics, striking art design with smoky, harsh lighting, and a big ol' hatchet taking front and center stage in the trailer that will hopefully help us against the lurking horrors we see leaping from the shadows.
Nightmare House: Reimagined has yet to have a release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam now, or check out the dev's official site here.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.