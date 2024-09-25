Monster Hunter Wilds' Ultra Collector's Edition is $1260 and includes a literal bike, but is only available in Japan
It's time for the bike to join Capcom's big-beast-battler in-game
Monster Hunter Wilds has a few now-standard deluxe editions that chuck in some extra goodies for anyone willing to dish out more cash, but none of them hold a candle to the Japan-exclusive collector's edition that also includes a whole, literal bike.
Monster Hunter Wild's massive beasties, exciting trouser-making potential, and new fishing minigame were the highlights of last night's September State of Play trailer, but Capcom quietly announced an extravagant Ultra Collector's Edition that's perhaps the most bonkers limited-time package that I've ever seen.
The regular Monster Hunter Wilds Collector's Edition comes with a gorgeous steelbook case containing a PS5 copy of the game, a fluffy baby seikret plush, and a small pouch styled after the game's weapon bags - alongside in-game bonuses from the digital deluxe versions.
「イーカプコン」にて、オフィシャルショップ限定版『モンスターハンターワイルズ ウルトラコレクターズエディション』の予約受付を開始！ 詳細はイーカプコン特設ページをチェック！ https://t.co/BTFvtaSN30#モンハンワイルズ #MHWs #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/qOqoZ9heA5September 24, 2024
Should you upgrade to the Ultra Collector's Edition, then you'll also get a bike. An actual bike. One that you can ride in the real world, for some reason. As far as I'm aware, bikes and Monster Hunter don't have a long history. Maybe Capcom wants you to ride away from the monsters in your own life, or even take a break from grinding endlessly to, I dunno, catch some fresh air.
Either way, the folding bike weighs almost 10 kilograms and has 16-inch wheels, "which supports the movement of hunters," according to the publisher's website. The Ultra Collector's Edition will retail for a whopping ¥181,590 (or roughly $1,260), though it hasn't been confirmed to release anywhere other than Japan.
Monster Hunter Wilds will be releasing worldwide on February 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Monster Hunter Wilds took over five years to make partly because Monster Hunter World blew up so much, and Capcom had to figure out what all these news fans wanted.
