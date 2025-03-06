Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it

Monster Hunter Wilds is well and truly upon us, which means that the latest edition of Fashion Hunter is here too. The standout dress-up option for Palicos is the Felyne Nu Udra set, which turns your fuzzy companion into a l'il octopus buddy. It exists within the perfect twilight zone between cute and creepy, and players are so obsessed that they're doodling fan art that even Capcom can't help but share.

Nu Udra is an octopus monster, so it's no surprise that the resulting Palico armor is all octopus-ish, but the slithering tentacles of the Nu Udra set are so otherworldly that it looks less like a costume and more like a full-on transformation into an adorable extraterrestrial. It's even cuter when you ditch the head piece and see your Palico's little kitty face peaking out from the cephalopod body.

GamesRadar+'s own resident Monster Hunter sicko Austin Wood shared his Nu Udra Palico for the headline image above, and players across social media have been doing the same. There are numerous Reddit posts celebrating the armor set, and even more tweets from players sharing their octocats. Please, keep scrolling and enjoy the majesty.

Omg this Palico armor 😭 pic.twitter.com/cKSUdk4eWGFebruary 28, 2025

ye i finally caught the interaction, this is so funny man icant #MHWilds pic.twitter.com/sJ5NSkC726March 3, 2025

the humble nu udra palico https://t.co/AzylnL0GBL pic.twitter.com/JHAowhakwGMarch 5, 2025

My favorite so far is the Nu udra palico armor it is so weird but so cute. pic.twitter.com/LrTL5fuYBiMarch 2, 2025

THE PALICO NU UDRA ARMOR IS A GREEN OCTOPUS! pic.twitter.com/i1wwCv5BqHMarch 2, 2025

The Nu Udra Palico is clearly a hit, and Capcom itself has shared a tiny bit of fanart of the, uh, creature. Just look at that hapless little kitten face peeking out from a tentacled body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.

"GET A LOAD OF THESE CLAWS!" https://t.co/iEfLxHkVRpMarch 5, 2025

