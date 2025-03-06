Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it

News
By
published

Nobody suspects a thing

Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is well and truly upon us, which means that the latest edition of Fashion Hunter is here too. The standout dress-up option for Palicos is the Felyne Nu Udra set, which turns your fuzzy companion into a l'il octopus buddy. It exists within the perfect twilight zone between cute and creepy, and players are so obsessed that they're doodling fan art that even Capcom can't help but share.

Nu Udra is an octopus monster, so it's no surprise that the resulting Palico armor is all octopus-ish, but the slithering tentacles of the Nu Udra set are so otherworldly that it looks less like a costume and more like a full-on transformation into an adorable extraterrestrial. It's even cuter when you ditch the head piece and see your Palico's little kitty face peaking out from the cephalopod body.

GamesRadar+'s own resident Monster Hunter sicko Austin Wood shared his Nu Udra Palico for the headline image above, and players across social media have been doing the same. There are numerous Reddit posts celebrating the armor set, and even more tweets from players sharing their octocats. Please, keep scrolling and enjoy the majesty.

The Nu Udra Palico is clearly a hit, and Capcom itself has shared a tiny bit of fanart of the, uh, creature. Just look at that hapless little kitten face peeking out from a tentacled body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.

Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available.

See more PS5 News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Monster Hunter Wild&#039;s brute wyvern the Rompopolo emerges from oil
Monster Hunter Wilds director defends its freakiest new monster from players hoping to hunt it to extinction: "There are people who find Rompopolo cute, I just want to say!"
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.
Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
a creepy tentacle monster called the nu udra
Monster Hunter Wilds has the creepiest octopus nightmare fuel I've seen since Bloodborne, and its director is "incredibly proud"
Monster Hunter Wilds beta low poly bug
Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.
Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
a creepy tentacle monster called the nu udra
How to find and beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame, Nu Udra
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
More about monster hunter
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds

Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots

No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
The Sinking City 2

After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
See more latest
Most Popular
The Sinking City 2
After a years-long battle with its publisher, Ukraine-based studio reveals first gameplay footage of survival horror sequel The Sinking City 2, launches Kickstarter, and hits $100,000 goal in hours
A screenshot shows the cat protagonist of Monster Hunter Puzzles waving a wand while wearing a Cinnamoroll costume.
Monster Hunter gets the collab of the century: Hello Kitty Island Adventure’s resident stalker Cinnamoroll joins Capcom’s puzzle game to stare at you without blinking
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again episode 1 has a heartbreaking and deep-cut Easter egg from the comics
An alien attacks.
Xenomorphs have taken the island as Alien: Paradiso nears its endgame
The cast of Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts director says the new Marvel movie is inspired by Toy Story 3: "Can they get out of the trash can together?"
The Last of Us 2
Naughty Dog has done it: it's remastered the PS5 controller with a Last of Us-themed DualSense announcement 24 hours after Neil Druckmann dashed our hopes for The Last of Us 3
Starfield
Bethesda breaks silence as Starfield fans hope for an update: "We have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year"
Daredevil: Born Again
6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 7 - 9)
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows reverses roles to show off Naoe's combat and Yasuke's stealth, and I'm suddenly sold on playing Yasuke like a clumsy Snake in Metal Gear Solid 3
Alien Earth teaser
New Alien: Earth teaser introduces us to new cast members and the cutest little cat – and if a Xenomorph eats it, I will be furious