Monster Hunter Wilds might be a bit too popular as one indie dev says their sales totally flatlined around the action RPG's launch: "We haven't sold a single game"

Monster Hunter Wilds ' launch on Steam has been truly staggering, and one indie developer has suggested that its success may have played a part in its own game sales dropping to zero around the action RPG's launch.

Spotted and translated by Automaton , two-person Japanese indie developer STP WORKS shared a screenshot on Twitter on Monster Hunter Wilds' release day, showing that their Steam sales had completely dropped at 3am. "We haven't sold a single game since Monster Hunter Wilds' launch, lol," the translated caption writes.

The developer's tone suggests that they're not entirely serious about blaming Capcom's new action RPG for the drop. After all, STP WORKS' games don't exactly have much in common with Monster Hunter – its specialty appears to be online multiplayer coin pusher games, like the Edo period-themed Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 and the fast-food-inspired French Fries Pusher Friends. Needless to say, they're offering something very different to Monster Hunter Wilds, but who knows, perhaps the amount of people busy with the action RPG could still have influenced the fall in sales somewhat?

After all, we do know that plenty of hunters have been rather occupied this last weekend. On PC, it took mere hours for the game to surpass one million concurrent players, and eventually grow to a number that places it within the top five all-time peaks on the platform , surpassing the likes of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dota 2.

There's no denying that the action RPG deserves its popularity. In our Monster Hunter Wilds review , we called it the "new peak" of the series, although it's worth noting that we reviewed it on PS5. Many PC players have been reporting performance issues , leading to a "Mixed" rating on Steam, with many reviews begging for improvements to the game's optimization.

