Monster Hunter Wilds isn't the only upcoming Capcom action RPG, as it reveals Monster Hunter Outlanders – a mobile title with a "massive open world"

Monster Hunter Wilds might be the big action RPG at the top of wishlists for Monster Hunter fans everywhere, but it's not the series' only new game on the horizon. Capcom and TiMi Studio Group are working on a new mobile game that really looks like the full, authentic action RPG experience condensed onto a smaller screen.

Its name is Monster Hunter Outlanders, and it's set to feature a "massive open world," complete with "the community and social systems players are looking for today," according to TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang. The reveal trailer showcases a bit of what we can expect from the world, and it really does look pretty – with lush, green plains, an expansive desert area, as well as what look like lakes and ponds, all full of monsters to hunt either alone or alongside a party of four.

Exploring those environments looks like a ton of fun, as we can see options to swim, glide through the sky after catapulting yourself up, slide down slopes, swing through trees, and climb on cliffs. Seeing it like this also demonstrates how huge it's going to be – it's almost hard to imagine it squashed down on a mobile screen.

As for the developers, TiMi Studio Group is owned by Tencent Games, and you might recognize the studio from its work on the likes of Call of Duty Mobile and MOBA game Pokemon Unite . Needless to say, the team knows its stuff when it comes to mobile, which bodes very well for Outlanders, especially when Capcom is directly involved, too.

There's no release date for Monster Hunter Outlanders yet, so it's not clear if it'll arrive before or after Monster Hunter Wilds on February 28. Either way, Monster Hunter fans clearly have a lot to look forward to, especially with the promise of Outlanders playtests prior to its own release, which we'll just have to stay tuned for.

