The Monster Hunter Wilds beta test is almost upon us, which means it'll soon be time to saddle up your Seikret and ride off into several hunts. There's also the opportunity to design your hunter and Palico, ready to carry over to the full game when Monster Hunter Wilds releases in February 2025. If you're keen to try it out for yourself a good four months ahead of launch, then here's everything you need to know about how to access the Monster Hunter Wilds beta during the upcoming open test.

When is the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds beta will take place in two stages, with the first being an exclusive PlayStation Plus Early Access Play period for PS5, followed by a full open beta period for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC players via Steam. The dates and times for this are as follows:

PS5 PlayStation Plus Exclusive Early Access Play:

Starts - October 28 @ 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT / 3am GMT (October 29)

Ends - October 30 @ 7:59pm PDT / 10:59pm EDT / 2:59am GMT (October 31)

Starts - October 31 @ 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT / 3am GMT (November 1)

Ends - November 3 @ 6:59pm PST / 9:59pm EST / 2:59am GMT (November 4)

How to access the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is available to all players on PS5, Xbox Series, and Steam regardless of any online subscriptions, although PlayStation Plus is required to access the Exclusive Early Access Play period. You can pre-download the beta from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Game Store, or Steam after the following times, so you'll be ready to play when the servers go live:

PS5 (PlayStation Plus subscribers only):

October 27 @ 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT / 3am GMT (October 28)

October 27 @ 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT / 3am GMT (October 28) PS5, Xbox Series, and Steam:

October 30 @ 8pm PDT / 11pm EDT / 3am GMT (October 31)

Note that although you can play the main Monster Hunter Wilds open beta online without a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core/Ultimate subscription, you will need one to play online in the full version of the game when it releases in February 2025.

What's included in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta?

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll kick off the Monster Hunter Wilds beta with access to Character Creation, with all of the features that will be available in the final release of the game. You can use this to design your hunter and Palico, and are able to remake your character as often as you like during the beta to perfect your look. Furthermore, your Character Creation data carries over to the full game, so you can jump straight into your adventure when that launches.

(Image credit: Capcom)

With your character created, you can watch the opening cutscene and then play the tutorial which will guide you through a Chatacabra hunt, so you can get to grips with the weapons and mechanics. You can then move into the open world to take on a Doshaguma hunt, where you goal is to eliminate the alpha of the pack, while exploring the vast area riding your Seikret. At any point during either hunt you can use an SOS Flare to connect with other players online using crossplay, or summon help from up to three NPC Support Hunters to join you.

Rewards for taking part in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta

(Image credit: Capcom)

All players who take part in the Monster Hunter Wilds beta will receive the Open Beta Test Bonus Pendant pictured above, to attach to your hunter. They will also receive the Open Beta Test Bonus Item Pack, which includes the following:

Mega Potion x 10

Ration x 5

Lifepowder x 5

Max Potion x 2

Herbal Medicine x 2

Nulberry x 2

Armor Sphere x 5

Note that in order to qualify for these bonuses, you must create character data during the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test period, and you must play the full game on the same platform as the beta.

