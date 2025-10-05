Capcom gave Monster Hunter Wilds a cool raid boss from Final Fantasy 14, but its recent Steam reviews have tanked since the update over new apparent performance and driver issues

Monster Hunter Wilds might've given players a cool raid boss from Final Fantasy 14, but it's not enough to make up for persistent performance issues that have been with the game since its release - at least, not based on its recent Steam reviews.

The Final Fantasy 14 and Monster Hunter Wilds collab is well underway, adding the Omega Planetes (a variant of the frequent FF super boss), to Capcom's monstrous leather pant-making sim. Cool. But not cool enough to distract from PC performance woes.

On Steam, recent user reviews have taken a nosedive starting from when the crossover update went live on September 29, 2025. At the time of writing, 77% of the almost 5,000 user reviews logged in the last month have been negative on the platform, and 770 of those gave it a thumbs down on the update's release date.

"Unplayable slop, even on the lowest graphic settings, 40 fps is a frickin' miracle," one player with 187 hours in the game said. "The FF collab, I would have loved it, IF IT WASN'T TRYING TO FRY MY PC!"

"It's been eight months since release and the game still suffers from heavy performance issues that plagued it since launch with no major fixes in sight," another fan with almost 50 hours of playtime wrote, "it looks like Capcom are more concerned with paid content/cosmetics than actually fixing the key problems that plague the game."

Just last month, Capcom promised it would tackle Monster Hunter Wilds' wonky performance with a big update in the months ahead: "Although we will continue to implement gradual improvements in the weeks ahead, we are targeting Free Title Update 4 this winter to implement a multifaceted plan, including CPU and GPU related optimizations, followed by a second stage of mitigation measures afterwards," the publisher said.

Capcom warns it "will no longer guarantee" Monster Hunter Wilds, Rise, and World "will run" on PCs using Windows 10 as of mid-October, also advises Wilds players to check your dang drivers