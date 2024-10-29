Risk of Rain co-creator led the design of one of Deadlock's new heroes, to the surprise of no one: "Viper is such a Hopoo character"
Duncan "Hopoo" Drummond only joined Valve 2 months ago, but has been busy
Risk of Rain creator Duncan "Hopoo" Drummond may have only joined Valve to work on Deadlock just under two months ago, but his fingerprints are already well and truly on the MOBA thanks to two new heroes.
Over on the game's dedicated Discord, Drummond confirms that, yes, he was the lead on Viper and Magician. Fans already had a hunch thanks to the former more than the latter having some strong Risk of Rain vibes, and even now continue to talk about the shared DNA.
"Viper playing with the slide mechanic reminded me a lot of Hopoo Games' work from Survivors of the Void and beyond, so this makes total sense," one fan says. "The majority of newer Risk of Rain characters have been designed around exploring some core game mechanics like crits, healing, temporary items, etc. Even Gearbox is following the trend with False Son playing off of health-boosting items.
"It's such a simple yet clever way to create new character concepts, and it doesn’t surprise me in the least that they’re carrying that philosophy over to their work on Deadlock."
Another, more simply, says: "Viper is such a Hopoo character."
Currently in Deadlock's Hero Labs, Viper is a slithery assassin who can jump high-priority targets thanks to their strong ability to slide on in. The Magician, not to be forgotten, is more about confusing foes through their dirty ol' magic tricks. Mind you, as both of these characters are on the Hero Labs, they are likely subject to change. Regardless, we're sure the good ol' Risk of Rain DNA will remain.
Deadlock does what Valve didn't get around to with Counter-Strike, turning the hero shooter's cheaters into frogs.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.
League of Legends' new champion is a giga-busted Arcane crossover whose kit is so overtuned that even pros are running scared: "Honestly what the f*** at this point"
League of Legends fans baffled as Riot lays off more devs - including the $500 Ahri skin designer - only to unveil a gacha-fueled $250 Arcane skin 24 hours later