Former WoW and League of Legends MMO dev showing off new game today, but be warned - "We're taking Unreal Man with a bunch of store-bought assets"

A veteran of World of Warcraft and Riot's League of Legends MMO is offering another look at what's next. Don't expect something polished, though – the point here is to offer a glimpse at game development in its rough and raw form.

Last week, Fantastic Pixel Castle revealed that it would offer a prototype gameplay update on Project Ghost today. In addition to the announcement, studio head Greg Street reiterated that the aim is to "share every step of the way, so just be prepared that this is really early to show off a game."

"We're taking Unreal Man with a bunch of store-bought assets, but you can get an idea (I hope) of how the game will play," he said. "Finding the fun can be harder than pouring 1,000s of pieces of art in the game, though that's hard too."

Since it was formally announced last year, we've had a few glances at Ghost in its rough but not-quite-ready form. The studio has published several 'milestone' updates that chronicle the project from idea to fruition. We've been warned the game would "look like ass" as the main goal is finding the fun right now, though it still offers a level of transparency we enjoy and seldom see.

We'll have to wait and see how it shakes out, though this one has plenty of familiar talent. Street got through plenty of World of Warcraft work before joining Riot to eventually work on League of Legends' own MMO before leaving and setting up Fantastic Pixel Castle with plenty of other Blizzard veterans. A potential release is a long way off, though it's a project unlikely to greatly leave the public eye should you wish to follow along.

Meanwhile, the League of Legends MMO has "a lot of momentum" and "a great direction," despite going dark for a reset earlier this year.