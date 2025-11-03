Another MMO dead: ex-World of Warcraft and League of Legends lead's new studio "will close its doors" this month without releasing its flagship game Ghost

"Fantastic Pixel Castle will close its doors on Nov 17"

Concept art showing flowing mountains in an upcoming MMO codenamed Ghost
(Image credit: Fantastic Pixel Castle)

Fantastic Pixel Castle, the indie studio from former League of Legends and World of Warcraft lead Greg Street, is closing.

Street, who was previously World of Warcraft's lead systems designer, and then later lead gameplay designer on League of Legends and executive producer on Riot Games' elusive MMO, predicted last month that Fantastic Pixel Castle would "likely close" if it couldn't find a publisher for its flagship fantasy MMO, revealed in 2023 and codenamed Ghost. Well, unfortunately, Street's concerns have proven to be valid, as the MMO veteran announced on LinkedIn that "Fantastic Pixel Castle will close its doors on Nov 17."

