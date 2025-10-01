Metal Gear Solid 5's unfinished mission has finally had its cutscene partially ported into the game, adding what's arguably the true ending after 10 years

10 years and one month to the day that it launched, fans have managed to get a missing cutscene from Metal Gear Solid 5 running in-game.

Metal Gear Solid 5 turned 10 back in September, and since the game released it's been hit with the label of being unfinished , thanks to an ending chapter that felt rushed and a DVD featured in the collectors edition that showed off the concept for a 51st mission called Kingdom of the Flies.

While it does address what happened to Liquid and Metal Gear Sahelanthropus after they disappeared during the events of the game, in reality, Kingdom of the Flies doesn't actually tie up the story much more than the actual game does. And while some consider it the true ending, its omission is a symptom of a greater issue with the game.

Despite tireless investigation from the Never Be Game Over contingent, no secret ending was there to be found. The DVD footage was pretty much all we had to go from. However, a decade, a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and two Kojima games later, someone has managed to get elements of the cut mission into the game.

As spotted by a user on ResetEra, a group called ModdersHeaven has managed to get the cutscene found on that DVD running in Metal Gear Solid 5, where Snake approaches Metal Gear Sahelanthropus guarded by Eli and the child soldiers while XOF soldiers approach. Granted, it's in a fairly incomplete state, with Snake and the soldiers walking across a blank river that looks like the boss arena for Rom in Bloodborne with the character models present.

The Final Standoff with full audio this time but it doesn't end - YouTube Watch On

Of course in the grand scheme of things this doesn't add too much to the game, but it's an interesting look at what the future of the game could bring. It's highly unlikely we'll ever get proper closure on Metal Gear Solid 5 from Konami and Hideo Kojima, but after 10 years of fans trying to uncover everything, we could see a variant of this missing content made for the game.

