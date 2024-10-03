Metal Gear Solid 3 remake's new camera perspective made the stealth game too easy, so Konami is adjusting it separately from the classic view

The difficulty of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will seemingly be adjusted depending on which camera perspective you choose to use, since one of them was naturally trickier than the other.

In an interview with Famitsu ( translated by Automaton , and verified using Google and DeepL) creative producer Yuji Korekado talks about the different ways to play the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake when it launches. Nostalgic fans, or those hoping for something akin to the classic stealth experience, might want to try out 'Legacy Style' – a camera perspective like that of the original Metal Gear Solid 3, with a fixed, overhead view. Meanwhile, for a more modern experience, 'New Style' brings the camera just behind Naked Snake's shoulder. The latter, as Automaton points out, sounds similar to Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence's third-person camera, but the remake's 'New Style' notably gives you more room to see what's going on in front of you, while also giving you the freedom to move while aiming.

However, Konami found that the freedom provided to players with the New Style "made the difficulty level lower than we expected." The devs ultimately decided to "split the two play styles" because "if we were to adjust things to match the New Style, that would make the Legacy Style too difficult."

According to Korekado, Legacy Style is already close in difficulty to the original game, so anyone who's already played the classic version will have a good idea of what to expect there. However, it doesn't sound like New Style will necessarily be easy in the end, since it's being separately adjusted by the devs. Whether it'll still end up being a bit easier than Legacy Style isn't entirely clear, especially if it's a camera perspective you're more used to.

Regardless, hopefully, the remake will have what it takes to be one of the best Metal Gear games when it launches, even if we still don't know quite when that'll be.

