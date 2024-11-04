Don't expect a big Mass Effect 5 update on N7 Day: BioWare warns that it's going to "be quieter" after Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is here to satisfy one half of BioWare's rabid fanbase, but what of Mass Effect 5? If you were hoping for a big update on the sci-fi RPG this N7 Day, you should maybe place your expectations this year, as BioWare warns things are going to be a bit "quieter" this year.

"We hope everyone is enjoying their time in Dragon Age: The Veilguard," BioWare says in a tweet. "It’s only a few days until N7 Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though!" N7 Day is, of course, on November 7, and a reference to the N7 military rank that appears in the series. It's become quite a date for BioWare to share news with series fans

In 2020, N7 day brought us the announcement of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. In 2021, it revealed a new Mass Effect 5 image teasing the return of the Geth. In 2022, it was another ME5 teaser featuring a secret message from Liara. In 2023, things escalated even further with a mysterious video teaser for the new game that sent fan theories into overdrive.

If BioWare's downplaying this year's N7 Day already, I'd have to guess that the studio's not planning any big teaser for Mass Effect 5, though what that "little fun" might be remains to be seen. Mass Effect 5 was reportedly still in pre-production as of earlier this year, and there's only so much concept art you can show to people.

In a first for Dragon Age, The Veilguard director reiterates the RPG won't have DLC as BioWare pivots to work on Mass Effect 5.