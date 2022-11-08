The Mass Effect N7 Day teaser has been decoded, and it features a secret message from Liara

The Mass Effect 5 teaser video released by developer BioWare yesterday has been decoded, and it features a secret message from Liara.

As spotted by our friends at PC Gamer (opens in new tab), there's a lot more to the vague teaser that BioWare released in honor of N7 Day. In case you missed it, yesterday the official Mass Effect Twitter account (opens in new tab) shared a video with the caption: "Happy N7 Day from across the stars! We found this interesting footage you may want to [magnifying glass emoji] a bit more closely."

At first glance, there really isn't much to go off of in the video. This didn't stop Soundcloud user Mosaic Horse (opens in new tab) from digging deeper into the teaser though, and uncovering what is assumed to be a secret message from Dr. Liara T'Soni from the original Mass Effect trilogy. In Mosaic Horse's sound clip we can hear: "Exactly, the council will be furious, although they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance."

If you're a big enough Mass Effect fan, we're sure you can tell it's Liara just from hearing voice actor Ali Hillis alone. However, it was later confirmed by project director at BioWare Michael Gamble on Twitter (opens in new tab) that this is in fact Liara after he tweeted the exact quote and credited it to the character in question.

A few hours after fans went to the effort of figuring out the teaser, BioWare actually released (opens in new tab) a "clean transmission" of the video which features the exact same voice line heard in Mosaic Horse's file. Which pretty much confirms that the theories were correct.

Although a fun activity for those celebrating N7 Day, the teaser doesn't give us much to go on in terms of the future of the Mass Effect series, or more specifically, Mass Effect 5. We did however get a separate tidbit of information from BioWare who said in a blog post that Mass Effect 5 is still in pre-production but "proceeding very well."