In a first for Dragon Age, The Veilguard director reiterates the RPG won't have DLC as BioWare pivots to work on Mass Effect 5

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to be the first game in the series without any post-launch DLC plans as developer BioWare pivots toward the upcoming Mass Effect 5.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Dragon Age: The Veilguard creative director John Epler reportedly reiterated that the new fantasy RPG wouldn't follow in its predecessors' footsteps as the studio has no current plans for future additions. Dragon Age has had various fan favorite expansions over the years, but the sudden change is supposedly the result of BioWare's "full attention" entirely shifting to the next Mass Effect game currently in development.

BioWare will probably continue to give Dragon Age: The Veilguard a few patches or quality of life updates, though a heftier expansion on par with its previous efforts seems to be in the rear view mirror. It might come as somewhat of a surprise to long-time fans, however, since Dragon Age: Origins' Awakening expansion and Inquisition's Trespasser epilogue are so beloved. And that history with great DLC even extended to Mass Effect, too, with Lair of the Shadow Broker and the Citadel being highlights.

Focusing on Mass Effect 5 isn't the only reason for a lack of Veilguard expansions, however. Game director Corrine Busche previously explained that Dragon Age: The Veilguard wouldn't get DLC because the game was designed as a full experience, and although she also loves expansions like Trespasser, she admitted that something so important probably should've been a part of the main game itself. I haven't completed The Veilguard either, but I'm guessing it would be a little difficult to follow on from the conclusion to a saga 10 years in the making.

