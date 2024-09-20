Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says there are no DLC plans because Inquisition's expansion "should have been part of the base game"

BioWare doesn't have plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard DLC right now, but that's mainly because the team is focused on ensuring the game ships with a complete story that isn't begging for a follow-up ending, as was the case with Dragon Age: Inquisition.

When asked about possible future additions in an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, game director Corrine Busche explains that she's a "huge fan" of Dragon Age: Inquisition's Trespasser expansion, which wrapped the entire story with a nice bow and served as a bridge to the inevitable sequel. But Busche also says that Trespasser was "so essential to the Dragon Age: Inquisition story, it arguably should have been part of the base game."

Busche brings that up because it's apparently a critique that BioWare was well aware of and keen to avoid in The Veilguard. "We really wanted to make it the most complete out-of-the-box package we possibly could, from a player experience, the narrative, and everything else," she continues. "That's entirely our focus right now."

So I played DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD early... - YouTube Watch On

"Hard to say what the future holds," Busche teases, "but I will say that we had discussions about 'should this game end after Act One?' And the answer was an emphatic no - we needed to tell the whole story of The Veilguard."

Should an expansion ever come to The Veilguard post-launch, it probably won't be adding to, following up, or epilogue-ing the main game, as Busche also points to the series' "rich tapestry of lore and concepts and people and places" that could also be ripe for a DLC. "So never say never."

