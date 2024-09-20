Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says there are no DLC plans because Inquisition's expansion "should have been part of the base game"
Director Corrine Busch thinks it's a "never say never" situation, however
BioWare doesn't have plans for Dragon Age: The Veilguard DLC right now, but that's mainly because the team is focused on ensuring the game ships with a complete story that isn't begging for a follow-up ending, as was the case with Dragon Age: Inquisition.
When asked about possible future additions in an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays, game director Corrine Busche explains that she's a "huge fan" of Dragon Age: Inquisition's Trespasser expansion, which wrapped the entire story with a nice bow and served as a bridge to the inevitable sequel. But Busche also says that Trespasser was "so essential to the Dragon Age: Inquisition story, it arguably should have been part of the base game."
Busche brings that up because it's apparently a critique that BioWare was well aware of and keen to avoid in The Veilguard. "We really wanted to make it the most complete out-of-the-box package we possibly could, from a player experience, the narrative, and everything else," she continues. "That's entirely our focus right now."
"Hard to say what the future holds," Busche teases, "but I will say that we had discussions about 'should this game end after Act One?' And the answer was an emphatic no - we needed to tell the whole story of The Veilguard."
Should an expansion ever come to The Veilguard post-launch, it probably won't be adding to, following up, or epilogue-ing the main game, as Busche also points to the series' "rich tapestry of lore and concepts and people and places" that could also be ripe for a DLC. "So never say never."
The game is fast approaching its Halloween release date, so why not check out GamesRadar's Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview or find out why a Mass Effect-style trilogy remaster is still "TBD."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.