Romancing Saga, a Square Enix JRPG released in 1992, remade in 2005, and remastered in 2022, gets yet another re-release: "I had always wanted to make a grand fantasy RPG in the style of The Lord of the Rings"

"The gods created man, and man created stories," begins a dramatic PlayStation Blog post from Maëlle Pezout of Red Art Games. And for our purposes, man was created in 1992.

In 1992, Romancing SaGa entered our little world on the Super Famicom in Japan as an ambitious, open-world-leaning JRPG. In 2005, we got a PS2 remake, Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song, or just called Romancing SaGa as it came to the West for the first time. And in 2022, Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered hit modern consoles and Steam.

On December 9, 2025, Romancing SaGa returns once again with the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch release of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International. What we have here is an upgrade of a remaster of a remake of a 33-year-old JRPG, folks.

Sizing up the SaGa series, which I promise is much more than this singular game repeatedly trotted out, original creator Akitoshi Kawazu reflects on the design principles that have kept it alive all these years in that new PlayStation Blog. It all started, like many RPGs, in Tolkien's backyard.

"I had always wanted to make a grand fantasy RPG in the style of The Lord of the Rings," Kawazu says of the original game. "With our previous experience and the new hardware available, I knew that now was the time to take on that challenge."

SaGa still holds up today "because we highly prioritized giving the player a large degree of freedom," Kawazu reasons. "Games are enjoyable because they operate under a certain set of rules, but those rules aren't fun if they're there only to suit the designers' whims. A big part of the game's appeal is in getting the player to remember their playing experience long after they've finished."

If you're wondering about the "minstrel" nod, it's actually quite literal; there's a bard in all these games, and this minstrel is essentially a witness to the world. "While he does empathize with the protagonists, he is someone who loves everything about the world, including the fiends that reside there," Kawazu says.

With the PS2 version, Romancing Saga went 3D. In the remaster, it got further HD upgrades and modern quality-of-life features like high speed mode, New Game+, super-bosses, and more. In the impending International edition, it's got broader language support (in French, German, Italian, and Spanish for the first time) as well as some new content.

"The basic premise and story flow remain the same, but we added multiple elements reminiscent of short fantasy stories so that players would be able to enjoy the world’s lore a little more," Kawazu explains.

"My decisions at the time meant that the original didn't make it overseas for a very long time," he adds. "I am incredibly pleased that this work can now be enjoyed in the land where the fantasy genre got its origins in the languages of the people who live there."

Three decades in and counting, Kawazu hopes to "continue bringing fantasy RPGs with a modern flair to audiences, including by remaking previous titles."

Most recently, SaGa Emerald Beyond gave us an all-new standalone entry in the series in April 2024. We also got the remake Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven in October 2024, and it's become one of the series' highest-rated modern installments.

